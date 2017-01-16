The Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team blew open a 1-0 game after one period with five second-period goals, and went on to score a 9-5 win over Trumbull on Monday morning at The Rinks in Shelton.

It capped off one of the best weeks for the Warriors in years, as they won three of four games in seven days and tallied 28 goals in the four outings.

Wilton, which scored only 20 goals for the entire season last year, has now tallied 39 goals in nine games.

“We’ve definitely picked up the scoring this season. (Goalie Izzy Najah) has been great for us, but the additional scoring has helped us a lot,” said head coach Pete Maxfield. “The girls are really working hard, and still having a lot of fun. I think the girls are getting a lot more confident.”

The Warriors (5-4) had beaten Guilford last Tuesday, 9-3. Following a 9-3 loss to Darien last Wednesday, they rallied to beat the Masuk coop team on Friday, 7-6.

Trumbull

On Monday, the Warriors exploded for nine goals for the second time in the last week — tying the team record for most goals in game.

Alyssa Laychak scored the only goal in the first period to put Wilton up 1-0. In the second period, Wilton got goals from Shannon McEveney and Caitlyn Hocker, and two goals from Meghan Lane, to go up 6-1 after two.

Another goal by Hocker, and two more by McEveney, extended the lead to 9-2 in the third period.

McEveney and Hocker both finished with three goals to lead Wilton, with Hocker also notching two assists.

Lane had two goals and two assists, with Laychak also scoring.

Ali Danvers and Molly Thomas each had two assists, and Anna Bean had one assist.

Erin Owens had the hat trick for Trumbull (0-7), and finished with four points (3g, 1a). Mackenzie Meaney scored two goals, while Lexi Brown, Amelia Walker and Annika Haakonsen each had an assist.

Masuk

The win over Masuk on Friday was the team’s most exciting of the season. Wilton blew a three-goal, second-period lead before scoring twice in the third period to notch the 7-6 win in Shelton.

Lane had another big game for Wilton with four goals, including the game-winner with 1:25 left to play.

Thomas finished with a goal and two assists, with other Wilton goals scored by Laychak and Lauren Chiappetti.

Caroline Ferro and Hocker each had two assists, and Danvers had one assist.

Masuk, which includes players from Joel Barlow, Newtown and Oxford, was led by Catie Boudiette with two goals, and Sarah Hornby, Shannon Maxey, Michelle Silvos and Sara Nicolas with one goal each. Maxey also had two assists, while Erin Webdale had one assist.

Wilton finished with a 29-25 edge in shots on goal. Bella Medaris made 22 saves for Masuk and Najah had 19 saves in goal for Wilton.

Hornby gave Masuk the early 1-0 lead, but Wilton answered with goals by Lane and Thomas to take the 2-1 lead, before Maxey’s goal made it 2-2 after one period.

In the second period, the Warriors went up 5-2 on goals by Lane, Laychak (her first career goal) and Chiappetta, but Masuk answered with two goals, by Silvos and Boudiette, to cut the lead to 5-4 after two.

Masuk made it four goals in a row when Nicolas and Boudiette scored in the third period, putting the Panthers in the lead, 6-5.

After Maxfield called a time-out, the Warriors responded as Lane tied the game with 7:26 left, off a Ferro assist, and netted the game-winner with 1:25 left, off a Thomas assist.

Wilton was without two top-line forwards in Friday’s game, McEveney and Bean. Maxfield had to reshuffle his lines, putting Lane and Hocker together with Thomas, and moving up defensemen Ferro and Chiappetta to the forward line.

“It was definitely a struggle because we didn’t have Shannon and Anna. We had to change things up a little bit,” he said, adding that Lane, Hocker and Thomas “did so well on Friday I decided to keep them together.”

The reshuffling actually left Wilton stronger than ever, able to put out three strong lines with Hocker-Thomas-Lane, Chiappetta-Laychak-Danvers, and McEveney-Bean-Ferro.

“We still have a pretty solid defense with Izzy (Thelen) back there, along with Lily Blackwell, Caroline Wilson and Ali Purvis, and I have Lily McDowell to put in there, too, to give the others a rest,” Maxfield said. “We’re going to be much more stronger.”

Masuk, a first-year varsity team with many talented young players, according to Maxfield, dropped to 3-6 with the loss.

Darien

In the 9-3 loss to Darien last Wednesday, Lane led the Wilton scoring with two goals, with McEveney also scoring. Thomas, Laychak and Thelen each had an assist, while Najah turned away 36 shots in goal.

Notes: For the season, Lane leads Wilton with 14 goals and seven assists, followed by fellow freshman Hocker (10g, 6 assists), McEveney (5g 1a) , Thomas (3g, 7a), Laychak (2g, 6a), Thelen (2g, 3a) and Bean (1g, 2a).

— J.B. Cozens