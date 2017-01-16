Professor to review 2016 election at Kiwanis meeting on Jan. 18

Sacred Heart University’s Gary Rose will reprise the divisive 2016 election at Wednesday’s Kiwanis meeting, being held just two days before Donald Trump’s inauguration. A prolific author and speaker, Dr. Rose has written many books and articles on national and Connecticut politics.

Dr. Rose is professor and chair of the Department of Government, Politics and Global Studies at Sacred Heart. A political science professor for 38 years, he specializes in the field of American politics. In addition to his teaching, Professor Rose has published 11 books on various subjects, including Connecticut government, the American presidency, constitutional law, and presidential elections.

A widely quoted political commentator and scholar, Professor Rose frequently provides political analysis for local, state and national media. He is currently working on an extensive project which tracks the development and politics associated with the 2016 presidential election.

Founded in 1951, Wilton Kiwanis is the town’s oldest service club. The Kiwanis Club of Wilton luncheon meeting begins at noon at the Wilton Episcopal-Presbyterian church complex on New Canaan Road. Further information is available by contacting Bud Taylor at 203-354-0208.