Obituary: Edward W. Balicki, established Wallpaper Source in Wilton

Edward William Balicki died peacefully Wednesday, January 11th, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born and spent his childhood in Hartford, CT. He was a graduate of Northeastern University and an Army Veteran of WWII. He was a man of many talents and accomplishments, and had storied careers in advertising, real estate and interior design. His professional career began as an advertising executive at The J. Walter Thompson Co. in NYC during the “mad men” era. He then joined Schering-Plough Corp. in NJ and Memphis, TN. He ultimately combined his creativity and entrepreneurial dreams to establish a successful business, The Wallpaper Source, in Wilton, CT, followed by many years as a real estate executive in Wilton, Harwich Port and Plymouth, MA.

Ed was a creative force who enjoyed painting, gardening, writing and playing the piano. He was an animal and nature lover, and enjoyed sharing his many interests with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia (Bowes), his children: Joanne Fitzgerald (Wes Pike) of Rye, NH, Barbara (John) Swoyer of Sudbury, MA, Bill (Eileen) Balicki of Wayland, MA and Lisbeth (Doug) Lankow of Cohasset, MA and his adored grandchildren: Kellie, Ryan, Jack, Charlotte, Jake, Christopher, Anna, Katherine, Thomas and Charlie, as well as his niece and nephew, Sue (Willett) Lasko and Scott (Arlene) Willett and his brothers- in-law, Thomas (Terry) Bowes, and Jay (Taffy) Bowes and their families. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Agnes Balicki, and his sister Frances (Dick) Willett.

Ed ‘filled a room,’ and his humor and creative spirit will be sorely missed by his family and many friends, old and new.

A memorial Mass and celebration of Ed’s life will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main Street, Westborough, MA on Friday, January 20th at 10:30am. A reception will follow at the home of Bill and Eileen Balicki, 6 Fields Lane, Wayland, MA. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, at Ed’s request, donations may be made in his honor to: Courageous Parents Network, 21 Rochester Road, Newton, MA 02458 or https://courageousparentsnetwork.org/donate/.

