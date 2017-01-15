Track: Good times (and distances) for Wilton at Shoreline meet

Several of the top athletes on the Wilton High indoor track and field team competed at the Shoreline Coaches Invitational on Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Almost all of the Warriors competed exhibition and therefore were not included in the official results. But the Warriors were among the top performers in many events in terms of time, distance or height.

The one event in which Wilton officially placed was the girls 4×800 meter relay, as the team of Maggie Fiesel, Carly Sullivan, Emma Westerholm and Morgan McCormick was 12th out of 16 teams in a time of 11:32.24.

For the boys, Chris Colbert ran the 300 meters in a time of 36.83, which would have been good enough for second place (out of 59 runners) had he been included in the official standings.

The same went for Aaron Breene, whose time of 9:38.01 in the 3200 meters would have placed him second in the official results had he been included.

Morgan McCormick ran a time of 5:22.74 in the girls 1600, which would have placed her third out of 48 runners.

In the girls 600, Elizabeth Healy’s time of 1:46.3 would have been fourth (out of 40 runenrs) in the official standings, while Ashley Vitarelli (1:51.25) would have also been top 10.

Nina Mellin ran a time of 3:18.7 in the 1000 meters. Had she been included in the official results she would have been been sixth out of 43 finishers.

In the field events, Brady Faria had an effort of 33’0” in the shot put, which would have been good enough for third place, out of 52 entries. Covadonga Perez Paleaz (30’9.5”) would have finished sixth.

In the boys shot put, AJ Pykosz (38’9.5”) and Joe McFadden (37’9”) would have finished ninth and 10th out of 42 entries, had they been included in the official results.

Meri Santomero’s leap of 4’8” in the girls high jump would have placed her in the top six.

In the girls 4×200 relay, the team of Tatum Kelly, Lily Kealy, Ashley Vitarelli and Julia Viteralli had a time of 1:55.22 that would have been good for eighth place, out of 32 teams.

Results for Wilton at the meet were:

Girls

4×800 — 12. Wilton (Maggie Fiesel, Carly Sullivan, Emma Westerholm, Morgan McCormick), 11:32.24;

4×200 — Tatum Kelly, Lily Kealy, Ashley Vitarelli and Julia Viteralli (1:55.22);

55 meters — Tatum Kelly (7.99), Andreen Reid (8.24), Lily Kealy (8.66);

55m hurdles — Meri Santomero (10.24);

600 — Elizabeth Healy (1:46.3), Ashley Vitarelli (1:51.25);

1000 — Nina Mellin (3:18.7);

1600 — Morgan McCormick (5:22.74); Elizabeth Lynch (5:54.73);

Shot put — Brady Faria (33’0”), Covadonga Perez Paleaz (30’9.5”);

Pole vault — Andreen Reid (6’6”);

High jump — Meri Santomero (4’8”);

Boys

300 — Chris Colbert (36.83);

3200 — Aaron Breene (9:38.01);

Shot put — AJ Pykosz (38’9.5”), Joe McFadden (37’9”).