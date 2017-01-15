Wilton Bulletin

Boys basketball: Warriors in MLK Classic on Monday in Bridgeport

Jack Williams (left) and the Wilton High boys basketball team will put its undefeated record on the line against St. Joseph on Monday morning at the MLK Basketball Classic in Bridgeport. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

The Wilton High boys basketball team will take part in the third annual MLK Basketball Classic on Monday at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

This year’s tournament will feature five boys high school basketball games from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

The undefeated Warriors (7-0) take on FCIAC rival St. Joseph (4-3) in the first game of the day at 11.

The following games will be Notre Dame-West Haven vs. East Haven at 1; Bridgeport Central vs. Career (New Haven) at 3; Wilbur Cross vs. Harding at 5; and Bassick vs. Hamden at 7.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12 on Monday. Courtside seats are also available for $25 at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office. Tickets are good for all five games throughout the day.

