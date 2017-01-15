Four Wilton wrestlers go unbeaten at Hand Duals

Four Wilton wrestlers finished the day unbeaten at Saturday’s Hand Duals at Daniel Hand High School in Madison.

Travis Longo, Finn McGovern, Nick Rende and Zach Zeyher were all 3-0 on the day, as the Warriors won one of three matches.

The Warriors (3-11) beat Newington, 58-8, but lost to Hall, 52-27, and to Hand, 58-21.

Longo continued his excellent season by going 3-0 at 108 pounds, with two pins and a decision.

McGovern, at 115 pounds, won all three of his matches, also with two pins and a decision.

Rende had one pin and a major decision, and also won by forfeit.

Zeyher won off three of his matches by pin, and had the team’s quickest pin of the day at 20 seconds. Rende had the second-fastest pin at 22 seconds.

Also notching pins at the meet were Tyler Previte at 220 pounds and Jacob Robb at 162.

Winning matches by forfeit were Greyson Kennedy (147), Griffin Morris (184), Ethan Helman (197) and Ciaran Smith (287).

Results for the matches were:

Wilton 58, Newington 8,

108 – Travis Longo (W) pinned Jacob Zotti, 5:54;

115 – Finn McGovern (W) pinned Blake Hamilton, 1:07;

122 – Gio Ardino (N) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 3:00;

128 – Nick Rende (W) maj. dec. Tyler Savluka, 12-0;

134 – Brandon Delgado (N) dec. Sabrina Hartz, 7-1;

140 – Double forfeit;

147 – Greyson Kennedy (W) won by forfeit;

154 – Double forfeit;

162 – Jacob Robb (W) won by forfeit;

170 – Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Aiden Lazado, 0:20;

184 – Griffin Morris (W) won by forfeit;

197 – Ethan Helman (W) won by forfeit;

222 – Tyler Previte(W) pinned Wyatt Bernard, 1:47;

287 – Ciaran Smith (W) won by forfeit.

Hall 52, Wilton 27

108 – Travis Longo (W) pinned Adam Manato, 4:48;

115 – Finn McGovern(W) dec. Kenny Ngyuen, 9-4;

122 – Nathan Cohen(N) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 0:23;

128 – Nick Rende (W) won by forfeit;

134 – Rayaan Ali (H) won by forfeit;

140 – Jake Mason (H) won by forfeit;

147 – Eli Perry (H) pinned Greyson Kennedy, 2:30;

154 – Jake Martin (H) won by forfeit;

162 – Jacob Robb (W) pinned Jameson Carnes, 1:07;

170 – Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Bradley Currier, 3:37;

184 – Okotie Ikani (H) maj. dec. Griffin Morris, 8-0;

197 – Colin Campagna (H) pinned Ethan Helman, 5:40;

222 – Justin Searis (H) pinned Tyler Previte, 0:44;

287 – Mahmet Kaya (H) pinned Ciaran Smith, 1:13.

Daniel Hand 58, Wilton 21

108 – Travis Longo (W) dec. Kyle Davern, 8-4;

115 – Finn McGovern (W) pinned Joe Aurora, 0:53;

122 – Mark Hartmann (DH) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 2:42;

128 – Nick Rende (W) pinned Will Sobran, 0:22;

134 – Jared Puricelli (DH) won by forfeit;

140 – Charlie Jensen (DH) won by forfeit;

147 – Zak Santoemma (DH) pinned Greyson Kennedy, 3:39;

154 – Sam Williams (DH) won by forfeit;

162 – Adam Hendrick (DH) dec. Jacob Robb, 15-8;

170 – Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Mitch Kuperstein, 0:55;

184 – Matt Dube (DH) pinned Griffin Morris, 1:20;

197 – Brian McCabe (DH) pinned Ethan Helman, 1:32;

222 – Christian Westphal (DH) pinned Tyler Previte, 1:46;

287 – Mike Burchell (DH) pinned Ciaran Smith, 0:35.