Skiing: Wilton teams both fourth in third race

The Wilton High ski teams had their best combined showing of the young season on Thursday, as both the girls and boys teams finished fourth in the third race of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League season at Mt. Southington.

The Wilton girls had their best result thus far, placing fourth out of 12 teams on the hill.

Julia Bonnist had the team’s best combined time (two runs) for the third straight meet, finishing 15th overall out of 88 skiers in a time of 49.04.

Emily O’Brien was the second Wilton finisher and 21st overall in 49.57, followed by Hannah Jung (26th, 51.02), Hope Ullman (38th, 53.14), Anna Holt (39th, 53.16), Emily Welch (41st, 54.02), Katie Read (43rd, 55.29), Megan Kaeyer (50th, 56.62), Grace Ullman (51st, 57.04) and Chloe Elias (62nd, 62.3).

Staples finished first in the team standings with a total time (top six skiers) of 290.81, followed by Fairfield (292.56), Darien (296.15), Wilton (309.95), Lauralton Hall (316,76), Pomperaug (350.26), Hopkins (353.04), St. Luke’s (375.4), Westhill (376.96), and Cheshire Academy, Farmington and Westbrook, which did not have enough finishers.

The Wilton boys were fourth out of 14 teams on the hill.

Fairfield Prep was the winner with a time of 273.44. Brunswick was second (284.0), followed by Staples (284.04), Wilton (284.75), Fairfield (285.28), Darien (285.57), Pomperaug (300.01), New Canaan (321.9), Hopkins (323.81), St.Luke’s (327.66), Westhill (334.29), and Cheshire Academy, Farmington and Gilbert, which did not have enough finishers.

Patrick Verrilli led the way for Wilton, placing 15th with a time of 46.46, out of 114 skiers. August Theoharides finished 19th (46.79), followed by Griffin Klinga (23rd, 47.21), Michael Hueglin (25th, 47.34), Nathan Reznik (33rd, 47.83), Scott Verrilli (44th, 49.12), Thomas Sullivan (46th, 49.43), John Fortuna (49th, 49.84) and Peter Vogric (66th, 52.58).

Race #2

The Wilton girls placed eighth out of 14 teams at the second race of the season on Wednesday, while the boys team was fifth out of 17 teams.

For the girls, Bonnist had a time of 52.04, finishing 22nd overall out of 130 skiers.

Jung was the next Wilton finisher and 34th overall (54.17), followed by O’Brien (37th, 54.78), Holt (46th, 55.73), Hope Ullman (53rd, 57.21), Isabella Fox (54th, 57.23), Welch (65th, 58.03), Grace Ullman (82nd, 60.11), Kaeyer (83rd, 60.28) and Read (85th, 60.76).

Greenwich finished first in the team standings with a total time of 311.31, followed by Amity (319.07), Barlow (319.21), Ridgefield (319.75), Southington (320.15), Weston (323.48), Darien Hand (326.7), Wilton (331.15), Glastonbury (332.13), Cheshire (334.78), Hopkins (342.45), Danbury (420.11), and Cheshire Academy and Litchfield, which did not have enough finishers.

Greenwich also finished first on the boys side with a time of 281.21, followed by Ridgefield (282.34), Cheshire (285.59), Weston (289.39), Wilton (291.85), Barlow (299.99), Darien Hand (302.14), Glastonbury (307.73), Amity (312.69), Southington (3212.81), Guilford (321.46), Hopkins (327.8), Litchfield (331.47),Danbury (357.43), and Bethel, Cheshire Academy and New Fairfield, which did not have enough finishers.

Theoharides led the way for WHS for the second straight race as he placed 12th (out of a field of 145) with a combined time of 46.98. Griffin Klinga was 27th in 48.33, followed by Hueglin (31st, 48.79), Jackson Wehrli (34th, 48.93), Reznik (36th, 49.06), Fortuna (44th, 49.76), Dominick Polito (50th, 50.2) and Matt Arrix (59th, 50.88).

The Warriors unfortunately had two top skiers suffer falls on their first runs. Patrick Verrilli came back with a 23.24 time on his second run, which was the 17th fastest time, while Scott Verrilli had a time of 24.85.