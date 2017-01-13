Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Wilton Basketball Association teams had the following results in recent action:

Boys Travel

Fourth grade

New Canaan 23, Wilton 18

The Future Warriors, sponsored by Diamond Deli, returned to the floor on Saturday against New Canaan. During the first half, Jack Schwartz (4 points, 8 rebounds), Grady Kaliski (4 points, 2 assists), Mason Andrews (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Luke Perna (2 points, 3 steals) provided the scoring while Nathaniel Kalter (3 rebounds), Matt Garcia (2 rebounds) and Henry Soojian (2 rebounds) anchored the defensive side of the ball as the teams ended up tied at 10 at half.

The second half saw several lead changes as Ryan Luchetta (2 points, 3 rebounds), Luke Ginsburg (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Liam McKiernan (1 point, 3 rebounds) helped provide the spark for the offense while Patrick Lillis (2 rebounds, 1 steal), Liam Murphy (5 rebounds, 2 steals) and Charlie Keller (1 assist, 2 rebounds) provided tenacious defense.

Fifth grade

Wilton 31, Weston 29

Wilton 35, Greenwich Stars 34

The Wilton fifth grade boys, sponsored by Jersey Mike’s, won two nailbiters this weekend to improve to 4-2 on the season.

On Sunday morning, Wilton won a thrilling game at home against Weston. Peter Reyes (9 points, 10 rebounds), Levi Kaplan (5 points, 4 steals), Luke Umphred (4 points, 5 rebounds), Anderson Campbell (4 points, 4 rebounds) and Luke DiRocco (4 points, 3 rebounds) led the offense. Todd Woodring and Jack Minnich rounded out the scoring with two points each. Max Jarvie was a beast on defense with several blocked shots to go with four steals while Woodring and Patrick Heffernan had another four steals and two steals, respectively. Henry Roy had a strong game on the boards with four rebounds.

On Sunday afternoon, Wilton went on the road to beat Greenwich. Leading the scoring for the Warriors were Max Jarvie (11 points, 2 rebounds), Anderson Campbell (8 points, 2 rebounds), Luke Umphred (6 points, 4 rebounds) and Todd Woodring (4 points, 6 rebounds), while Peter Reyes grabbed five rebounds and hit two game-winning free throws in the final minute to seal the victory. Jack Minnich (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Luke DiRocco (2 points, 1 rebound) were also strong contributors on offense. Levi Kaplan had several great assists and a steal while Henry Roy (3 rebounds, 2 steals) and Patrick Heffernan (2 steals, 1 rebound) were aggressive on both sides of the court.

5th/6th grade

Wilton def. Newtown Gold

The Wilton 56ers extended their winning streak with a smothering defense that limited Newtown’s chances and a team-based offense the featured great ball movement. Every player recorded a steal or rebound and every player either assisted or scored. High-pressure defense resulted in 20 steals, led Andrew Roth, Jefferson Mitchell and Andre Wiest. Bailey Finn, Harrison Lent and Declan Brokaw helped the team dominate the boards with 28 rebounds. Ball movement led to easy chances on offense. Six players had assists including Michael Wall, Michael Byrnes and Spencer Liston. Wyatt Jones, Colin Tsai and Kyle Roesser were among 11 different players who put points on the board.

Seventh grade

Westport 43, Wilton 36

The Wilton seventh grade boys, sponsored by Servco, played Westport Friday night in a game of runs. Wilton fell down early with multiple turnovers to start the game. The aggressive press by Westport forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, which ended at Westport 20-7 as Wilton was missing a key ball-handler in Parker Woodring with an illness. In the second quarter Wilton took care of the ball and had multiple hustle plays that led to diversified scoring. The Warriors were led by Craig Hyzy (15 points, 4 rebounds) and Matthew Giller (9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) with scoring, Max Andrews (5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) with steals, and Max Silva (2 rebounds, 2 steals) with aggressive defense, which allowed the Warriors to cut the deficit to three points at 26-23 at the half. Westport hit the boards with energy to start the second half and was able to put in second-chance points despite steals by Zarius Eusebe (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Sean Wiseman (2 assists, 2 steals), Connor Cummings (2 points, 5 rebounds) and Dillon Mannix (2 assists). In the third quarter, the Warriors fell behind by 13 again but four consecutive threes by Kevin Hyzy (7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals), Giller, and C. Hyzy put Wilton within one mid way through the fourth quarter. In the final few minutes missed free throws by Wilton and four corners kept the ball away from the Warriors and sealed the victory for Westport.

Wilton 48, Ridgefield 31

The second game of the weekend versus Ridgefield was a hard-fought, aggressive defensive game. The first quarter was dominated by man-to-man pressure with very little shots taken by either team. The quarter ended 8-5 with Dillon Mannix (6 points, 3 steals) and Zarius Eusebe (2 points, 2 rebounds) leading the way with all-around hustle. Wilton’s press and offensive penetration in the second quarter allowed them to take the lead. Kevin Hyzy (5 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds) penetrating and dishing to Matthew Giller (6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks) for a three opened up a four-point lead. Then Max Andrews (9 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals) and Connor Cummings (2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) hit the boards and made a few putbacks. Two Craig Hyzy (14 points, 4 rebounds) threes and step-under shot opened up an eight-point lead midway through the quarter. Max Silva’s (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals) key off-balance drive and a last-second full-court pass from K. Hyzy to Sean Wiseman (2 points, 2 steals) for a layup at the buzzer pushed Wilton up 20-12 at the half.

In the third quarter, transition offense by Ridgefield cut the lead to two. But the fast breaking and three point arrow running offense of Wilton kept the lead in check. Free throws by Giller put the lead back at 33-29 heading into the final eight minutes. Defensive intensity, offensive rebounds by Andrews, good passing and backdoor shots by C. Hyzy, Eusebe, Silva, Mannix and Cummings opened up a 17-point lead and sealed the victory.

Wilton 52, New Rochelle 46

The third and final game of the weekend featured a fast-paced attack as Wilton and New Rochelle squaring off. The first quarter ended at 9-9. Max Andrews (17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists) and Matthew Giller (11 points, 3 rebounds) started off the scoring with consecutive shots inside the paint and Sean Wiseman (3 steals) forced several turnovers. In the second quarter, all-around hustle and assists by Zarius Eusebe (4 points, 5 assists, 3 steals) and defense by Dillon Mannix (2 steals, 2 assists) pushed the Wilton lead to 26-23 at the half.

Aggressive offensive rebounding and a beautiful off-balance running layup by Andrews, passing by Kevin Hyzy (6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals), scoring by Craig Hyzy (11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), four consecutive blocks by Connor Cummings (2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 blocks) and Max Silva’s (2 points, 2 steals) defense sealed the victory for the Warriors. Parker Woodring, still suffering from flu-like symptoms, had two steals in two minutes of action.

7th/8th grade

Wilton 59, Westport PAL White 30

Wilton 48, Darien YMCA Blue 40

The Wilton 7/8 grade boys team, sponsored by Abercrombie, Burns, McKiernan & Company Insurance, Inc., enjoyed a 2-0 weekend.

Despite the snow, the Warriors were able to squeeze in their game on Saturday with a 59-30 win over Westport PAL White.

On Sunday, the Warriors entered the court ready for a rematch against Darien YMCA Blue. The Warriors lost to Darien earlier in the season and were ready to turn things around. They came out strong, leading 16-9 in the first quarter. Sam Strazza was on point with his shots with three 3-pointers (11 points, 2 rebounds). Jermaine Vincent was his usual force, scoring five points and keeping Darien on their toes with multiple steals and three rebounds. Howie Long’s aggressive playing kept the Warriors going as he led the team in rebounds (2 points, 5 rebounds). Jack Lynch’s quick hands were always at the right place at the right time with his steals and three rebounds. Jimmy McKiernan’s free throws (3 points) sealed the first quarter for the Warriors.

The Warriors were not letting up during the second half of the game, EJ Fasano’s clutch jump shot (6 points) and AJ Preisano’s excellent three-point shot (3 points), coupled with the tireless efforts of Ben Wiener (5 assist, 2 steal), Davis Cote (6 points) and John McMahon (12 points) continually driving the ball to the hoop, the Warriors victory was secured.

Eighth grade

Curiale MS-Bridgeport 45, Wilton 40

Wilton’s eighth grade boys team, sponsored by Tavern on 7, lost to Curiale Middle School of Bridgeport 45-40. Wilton trailed early as it struggled against Curiale’s aggressive defensive pressure. Matt Murphy (10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocked shots) sparked the second-half comeback as Wilton tried to erase an 18-point deficit. Trevor Martines (9 points), Matt Gulbin (6 points), Michael Coffey (6 points, 7 rebounds) and Josh White (5 points) also helped rally the team. Owen Lillis (2 points) and Mack Kepner (2 points) played smothering defense that limited Curiale to 17 points in the second half.

Wilton 73, Weston 33

All 10 players scored as Wilton charged out of gate on Sunday to defeat Weston, which was previously unbeaten in league play. Gulbin led the attack with 16 points and six rebounds. Joining the action was Coffey (12 points, 18 rebounds), Murphy (8 points, 7 rebounds) and Chase Autore (11 points, 5 boards). Rounding out the scoring was Martines (8 points, 3 assists), Lillis (5 points including the team’s only 3-pointer, 3 assists), Sean Sullivan (4 points, 4 rebounds), White (4 points, 2 assists), Kepner (3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Alex Cocoros with two points. Wilton did an outstanding job scoring in transaction, driving the ball into the lane in the halfcourt offense, and cleaning the offensive glass. This resulted in Wilton shooting 30-for-50 in the paint. Wilton is now 9-1 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Girls Travel

5th/6th grade

Wilton 18, Bethel 7

Ansonia 23, Wilton 4

Wilton’s fifth and sixth grade girls team split a pair of away games this weekend.

Facing Bethel, staunch defense and assertive offense combined for an 18-7 victory for Wilton. Hannah Fitzgerald and Anna Joy led the scoring with six points each, and on defense Harper Judelson, Maddie Phelan, Ella Mulfinger, Maddie Ratcliffe and Avery Schestag stymied Bethel at every turn.

Wilton next traveled to Ansonia to face a tough Lower Naugatuck Valley (LNV) squad and, despite multiple shots by MaryKate Doyle and Anabelle Savarese, could not penetrate LNV’s defense. Georgia Russnok had Wilton’s lone field goal in the 23-4 defeat.

An injured Avery Samai cheered from the bench, and standout guard Aly Rappaport was missed, but it was truly a team effort over the two games, with each girl making key plays: Doyle (1 point, 4 steals, 1 rebound), Fitzgerald (6 points, 1 assist, 6 steals, 5 rebounds), Joy (7 points, 3 assists, 10 steals, 5 rebounds), Judelson (1 assist, 2 steals, 3 rebounds), Mulfinger (1 steal, 6 rebounds), Phelan (6 steals, 5 rebounds), Ratcliffe (2 points, 5 steals, 8 rebounds), Russnok (4 points, 3 steals, 3 rebounds), Savarese (2 steals, 1 rebound), and Schestag (2 points, 4 rebounds).

Fifth grade

Wilton 17, New Canaan Black 10

Wilton 21, New Canaan Red 19 (OT)

Wilton 30, New Fairfield 5

The Wilton fifth grade girls team, sponsored by Wilton Sports Shop, remained undefeated with three wins last weekend.

Marin Burke (4), Caroline Hage (2) and Lauren Moe played tough defense and pulled down numerous rebounds. Anisa Burrows (18) and Ashleigh Masterson (19) kept the pressure on and never backed down from the tall competition. Guards Maddie Dineen (13), Molly Hancock (8) and Siena McDermott (2) led the team in running their offensive plays and put pressure on the other teams’ guards in all contests. Kaitlyn Sullivan (2) and Riley Fitzgerald broke down the opponents, creating turnovers and many steals. The girls continue to play good team basketball, looking for each other on offense and always lending a hand to their teammates on defense.

Eighth grade

Wilton 37, Orange 29

The eighth grade girls basketball team played two games this past weekend. On Saturday they hosted Orange at Middlebrook Middle School. Riley Eaton (5 points) started the scoring off with Wilton’s first possession. Fionna O’Brien was the high scorer and added 11 points by the end of the fourth quarter and went 4-for-6 from the free throw line. The game started slow with Wilton up 8-5 at the end of the first quarter. Alexis Castaldi (2 points) and Grace Cahill (4 points) played strong defense while Lily Umphred (3 points), Callie Judelson (6 points) and Caitlin Greeff (6 points) all dominated the boards. Wilton was up 14-11 at the half. Meghan Koziolkowsky and Christina O’Sullivan controlled the pace and each had several assists. Wilton never trailed and ended the day with a hard-fought 37-29 win.

Westport 21, Wilton 14