Wilton wrestlers notch win, girls hockey team falls to Darien

Wrestling

Wilton 54, Darien 9

The Wilton High wrestling team notched its second win of the season on Wednesday, scoring a 54-9 win at Darien.

The Warriors (2-9) benefited from six Darien forfeits.The Blue Wave was able to put a wrestler out in only eight of the 14 matches.

Wilton had three wins via pin, all in the first minute of the match. At 122 pounds, Finn McGovern pinned Edmund Steeves at 43 seconds; at 140, Nick Rende pinned Nicholas Ricci in 39 seconds; and at 152, Greyson Kennedy pinned Ben Pucci in 22 seconds.

Winning by forfeit were Travis Longo (108 pounds), Dom Caratozzolo (134), Jacob Robb (160), Zach Zeyher (170), Griffin Morris (182) and Ciaran Smith (285).

For Darien, Grant Hoti won by pin (1:45) over Tyler Previte at 220 pounds, and John Harron scored a 7-0 decision over Sabrina Hartz at 128.

Girls hockey

Darien 9, Wilton-Norwalk 3

The Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey fell to 3-4 with a 9-3 loss at Darien on Wednesday.

The Blue Wave jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one period, and led 7-1 after two.

For the Warriors, Meghan Lane led the scoring with two goals, with Shannon McEveney also scoring. Molly Thomas, Alyssa Laychak and Izzy Thelen each had an assist.

Darien finished the game with a 45-9 edge in shots on goal. Izzy Najah made 36 saves in goal for the Warriors.

Shea van den Broek, Sally Cassidy and Katie Daileader led Darien with two goals each.