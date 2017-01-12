Superintendent proposes 0% school budget increase

Superintendent Kevin Smith proposed a $80,569,905 school budget for 2017-18 — reflecting a 0% increase over Wilton’s current education budget — during the Board of Education’s Jan. 12 meeting.

“We have been working for months with the understanding that the Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen are trying to manage the mill rate increases, and we believe that as largest consumer of taxpayer dollars, we need to be strong partners in that work,” said Smith.

“That being said, we also have committed to a pretty aggressive educational reform improvement agenda … so we need to ensure that we are meeting our priorities and maintaining a very high standard of public education here in Wilton.”

The proposed budget is a reflection of the district’s effort to balance education needs and priorities with “the need to help the town manage its finances,” said Smith.

The proposed budget includes continued funding for the “great deal of improvement work” underway in the district, said Smith.

“Of all the exciting work that’s going on,” said Smith, “I am probably most excited that we’re making a significant step forward with the introduction of our digital learning environment through a one-to-one ready-access program.”

The program is designed to provide a one-to-one environment for students beginning in third grade, said Smith, and a schema has been developed “by which we’ll be steadily providing devices to students.”

“We’ve heard from a number of our teachers and administrators about the growing use of Google and online tools,” said Smith.

“This one-to-one approach is going to be paradigm-shifting for us, so there’s funding in the budget to support that.”

Smith said he and his colleagues are “excited to continue the wonderful improvement that’s been going on [in the district] for several years,” and the proposed budget “aims to do that without adding any dollar to the budget.”

Salaries and staff

The district is looking at a reduction in salaries in 2017-18 due to staffing reduction and anticipated staff turnover.

“We have a number of staff staff who are at the age of retirement, and we’re anticipating that we’ll have a number of retirees who we’ll replace with younger, less experienced teachers,” said Smith, “and those teachers come with a lower price tag.”

The proposed budget reflects a large reduction in certified full-time equivalent staff, which was anticipated, said Smith.

Although the budget reflects no reductions in custodial and maintenance staff, Smith said, that area would be considered if the education board is required to make more cuts to the budget.

Smith said employee benefits and insurance, maintenance and operations, utilities, and student transportation make up about a quarter of the total proposed operating budget.

He also noted that although the proposed budget reflects an increase in employee benefits, it’s “not as substantial as we imagined it would be.”

Board feedback

“Impressed” by the proposed budget, board member Laura Schwemm said, “We are fortunate to have staff and administration that we have to come up with a 0% budget.”

Board of Education Chair Bruce Likly said he could not be more proud of those who put together the proposed budget because he knows “it wasn’t easy.”

“I know Dr. Smith asked each of you to go back and turn every stone,” he said.

“I know you looked at class sizes. I know you looked at numbers of administrators. I know you looked at everything.”

Likly commended the time and effort that was put into the proposed budget, and said everyone involved should be “proud” of the end result.