Midterm exams next week bring extended hours at library

To give high school students more time to study during midterm exams, the Wilton Library will stay open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 25.

A quiet study room will be available on the second floor during mid-term exams for students to drop in and use. The quiet room schedule is:

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Presidents’ Room, from 3 to 6.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Presidents’ Room, from 10 to 5.

Friday, Jan. 27: Presidents’ Room, from 10 to 5.

Sunday, Jan. 29: Rimer Room, from 1 to 5.

Monday, Jan. 30: Rimer Room, from 10 to 5.

Study rooms near the reference desk area may also be served up to one week in advance by calling 203-762-6350.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the students can relax and unwind with therapy dogs from Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue (ROAR) who will be visiting between noon and 3 p.m.

Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.