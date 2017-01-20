Wilton Bulletin

Midterm exams next week bring extended hours at library

And visiting dogs for comfort

By Wilton Bulletin on January 20, 2017 in Lead News, Library News, Schools · 0 Comments

Abby Hinck and Emily Paradis took a break from midterm studying last year at Wilton Library to spend time with ROAR therapy dog Carly to help them de-stress during exam week.

Abby Hinck and Emily Paradis took a break from midterm studying last year at Wilton Library to spend time with ROAR therapy dog Carly to help them de-stress during exam week.

To give high school students more time to study during midterm exams, the Wilton Library will stay open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 25.

A quiet study room will be available on the second floor during mid-term exams for students to drop in and use. The quiet room schedule is:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 25: Presidents’ Room, from 3 to 6.
  • Thursday, Jan. 26: Presidents’ Room, from 10 to 5.
  • Friday, Jan. 27: Presidents’ Room, from 10 to 5.
  • Sunday, Jan. 29: Rimer Room, from 1 to 5.
  • Monday, Jan. 30: Rimer Room, from 10 to 5.

Study rooms near the reference desk area may also be served up to one week in advance by calling 203-762-6350.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the students can relax and unwind with therapy dogs from Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue (ROAR) who will be visiting between noon and 3 p.m.

Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Fourth quarter surged with real estate sales in Wilton Next Post Obituary: Joseph J. Ravese, 95
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress