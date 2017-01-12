Children’s workshops emphasize harmony

On this holiday weekend, the Wilton Historical Society will offer two workshops for children that honor the ideals of Martin Luther King Jr.

During the Seeds of Diversity workshop on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 to 12:30, museum educator Lola Chen will talk about King’s dream of seeing people of all countries, races, and religions living together in harmony as children plant seeds of different shapes, sizes, and colors to sprout side by side. They will take their planters home so they can watch the seeds grow and eventually transplant them to a pot or garden.

The children will also make their snack, Birds of Pizza.

The cost for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; for non-members, $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-7627257.

There will be a free Hands of Friendship drop-in workshop for children on Monday, Jan. 16, from 1 to 3, where they can create outstretched hands of many colors, representing diversity in the world.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, is also the last day of the Great Trains Holiday Exhibition, which is open from noon to 4. Admission is free for all children and historical society members, $10 per adult non-member.

All events take place at the historical society’s campus at 224 Danbury Road.