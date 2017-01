The Norwalk-Wilton AARP chapter will meet at 12:30 on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Gallaher Mansion, Cranbury Park, 300 Grumman Avenue, Norwalk.

The guest speaker will be Michelle McGuire, financial adviser with AXA, to help seniors in financial planning.

The group is taking up a collection for PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society). Needed are cat and dog food, kitty litter, and new or used collars, leashes, towels, etc.

All are welcome. Information: 203229-08970.