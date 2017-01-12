Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer two bereavement support groups beginning next week. One will help adults cope with loss following the death of a parent. The second will help parents who are grieving the loss of a child.

Both groups will meet for eight weeks in the nursing agency’s offices in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at iPark, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) in Norwalk.

The support group for adults who have lost a parent will meet weekly on Tuesday afternoons, from 3 until 4:30, beginning Jan. 17, continuing through March 7.

The group helping parents cope with the loss of a child will meet weekly on Thursday afternoons, from 2:30 until Jan. 19 through March 9.

Both support group are free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Call 203-834-6341, ext. 255.