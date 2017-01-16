Letter: Basketball supporters are appreciated

Wilton Bulletin

To the Editors:

The Wilton Basketball Association is pleased to announce the following businesses that have generously signed on as sponsors for our Wilton Hoops youth travel basketball teams and contributors to our program for the 2016-17 season.

2016-17 Sponsors:

• Abercrombie Burns McKiernan & Company Insurance Inc.

• Diamond Deli

• Jersey Mike’s

• Pinocchio Pizza Wilton

• Servco Oil

• Tavern on 7

• Wilton Deli

• Wilton Sports Shop

2016-17 Contributors:

Caraluzzi’s Georgetown Market

• Village Market

• Wilton Hardware Our sponsors’ and contributors’ annual donations are not only a critical component to the success of Wilton youth basketball but also an important factor contributing to the great achievements of our high school basketball teams.

We are tremendously grateful for their support this season.

Go Wilton Hoops!

The Wilton Basketball Association Board
Wilton, Jan. 6

