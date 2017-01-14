Support for caregivers

Taking care of a loved one who is chronically ill or has a life-limiting illness is not easy. The emotional and physical toll can be great. Caregivers are often caring not only for the patient but for other family members, taking on more household responsibilities, and more. It leads to a loss of of independence and freedom and often, the last person to receive any care is the caregiver themself.

Talking with others in similar circumstances can be helpful. To facilitate this, Wilton’s Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is sponsoring an eight-week support group for caregivers beginning Jan. 17. The Caregivers’ Support Group will meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 2:30 through March 7 in the agency’s offices in Suite 114 of the Health and Wellness Center at iPark, 761 Main Avenue in Norwalk.

The support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. By calling 203-834-6341, ext. 255.