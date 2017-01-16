Welcoming friends

Moses Alexander photos

It was standing room only on Friday, Jan. 6, at Temple B’nai Chaim as members of Wilton’s clergy association, Wi-ACT leaders, and other friends from the community joined Rabbi Rachel Bearman and Cantor Jon Sobel, top, for a joyous Shabbat service. The evening was dedicated to officially welcoming Syrian refugee Manal and her children as well as the temple’s new students to the congregation’s extended family. Children and adults from all backgrounds, including Wi-ACT volunteers Steve Hudspeth, far left, above and Sonny Kern, right, above, joined Bearman and Sobel on the bimah as they danced and sang their way through the Shabbat service.