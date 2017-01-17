Winter walking in Wilton parks

The Wilton Conservation Commission will host a winter walk at Vista Road Park on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1. All are welcome, including dogs on leash.

If there is snow on the ground, attendees should consider bringing their snowshoes; the trails through the 36-acre woodland are mostly level and wide.

This property was purchased by the town in the 1960s as a possible location for a school. The school was never built and in 1994, the Wilton Trails Association blazed a loop trail with access trails to Vista and Bald Hill roads.

Two swamps make up part of the park, and another trail leads to a lookout, offering a broad view of the wetland and Wilton Land Conservation Trust property.

There are two entrances to the park. For this walk, attendees should gather along Bald Hill Road (turn left off Ridgefield Road heading north); the park is on the left side of the road and parking is along the edge.

There will be warm refreshments following the walk. Attendees should pre-register at conservationevent@wiltonct.org to ensure notification if the walk is postponed for inclement weather.