Budget season planned

Now that the season to be jolly is past, it’s time for the season of the budget.

The Board of Selectmen during its meeting Jan. 9 at town hall approved a budget season plan that will see many nights filled with meetings and hearings, right through early May, when the annual spending package comes to a town vote.

It all begins on Monday, Jan. 23, with an administrative budget presentation. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, there will be a tri-board discussion of municipal aid with the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Board of Education.

The meeting about fire, police, Department of Public Works, and Parks and Recreation budgets is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4. Budget presentations from outside organizations will be made on Monday, Feb. 6.

General discussion of the budget is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

On Monday, Feb. 27, there will be general discussion and a possible decision on Board of Education bonded capital.

The deadline to provide budgets to the Board of Finance is Thursday, March 2. The Board of Finance hearing on the Board of Selectmen budget will come on Monday, March 27.

The annual Town Meeting on the budget is set for Tuesday, May 2.