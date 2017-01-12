Albright on probation for breach of peace

Belden Hill Road resident Garrett Albright was sentenced Jan. 11 at Norwalk Superior Court in a pre-trial disposition to six months jail suspended, with 18 months of probation, in connection with an incident last April in which he was charged with risk of injury to a minor, a class C felony.

In June, Albright, 30, pleaded not guilty to the charges of risk of injury to a minor; possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, and an illegible license plate after he was found by police parked behind the Starbucks at 21 River Road in Wilton with a 15-year-old on April 20.

However, court documents show his sentencing was only for second degree breach of peace, a class B misdemeanor.

His attorney, Michael R. Corsello of Norwalk, said it ended up as a breach of peace, which was a favorable disposition for his client, partly because there were issues with regard to the original motor vehicle stop.

“What drove the disposition was the the prosecutor got under the hood and looked at the facts, it turns out the situation was far more innocuous than originally reported,” Corsello said.

The conditions of probation include that he have no contact with the other individual involved.

“Initially there was lot of speculation as to what was going on,” Corsello said. “It was, deservedly so, (a favorable outcome),” he said.

The state’s attorney’s office declined to comment on the case.

The original police report indicated the two occupants were reclined in their seats. When the officer’s vehicle approached, they returned their seats to the proper position. Police also said “the accused stated he met the juvenile on a dating app called Grindr.”

Albright was found in possession of a small amount of suspected marijuana, which police said he had “provided/smoked” with the teen. He was taken into custody at that time and released after posting a $5,000 bond.