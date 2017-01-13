Money found for Miller-Driscoll bond debt

Paying down the bond on the Miller-Driscoll School project got a little easier Jan. 9 when the Board of Selectmen approved the use of some unforeseen extra money to apply toward the debt.

In a unanimous vote, the selectmen approved the use of $845,000 to use toward the Miller-Driscoll debt that had come from an unexpected source. That source was an unused surplus from the Comstock Community Center improvement project.

That was not the only unexpected extra money mentioned at the meeting at town hall. Anne Kelly-Lenz, the town’s finance director, said heating and cooling has run so efficiently at the new Miller- Driscoll School there is a rebate check from Eversource, the energy company, in the amount of $214,000.

“It’s a very efficient building,” she said. She recommended use of the money to pay down other bonding.

Selectman Richard Dubow said he would like an opinion from the Miller-Driscoll Building Committee on how much of the rebate money to use toward the bond, so the selectmen agreed to postpone a decision until their next meeting, which is Jan. 23.