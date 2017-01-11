Wilton Police Chief Crosby announces retirement

Wilton Police Chief Robert Crosby today announced he will retire from the police department on April 3, 2017.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Town of Wilton and its Police Department for over 33 years,” he said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure working with the department’s officers, town government, and for Wilton residents.”

He also thanked the Wilton Police Commission for granting him the opportunity to serve for two years as chief of “an exemplary police department.”

“It has been an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Crosby began his career with the department in July 1983 and was installed as chief on Sept. 22, 2015. At the ceremony he said, “When I was a young patrol officer in Wilton back in the early 80s, I had an aspiration to become chief of police, and I wanted to become chief of police here in Wilton, because when I start things, I like to finish them.”

Crosby began his career as a patrol officer, and has held virtually every position in the department. After eight years as a patrol officer, he served seven years as youth officer. Succeeding positions included detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief.

In announcing Crosby’s selection to succeed former Chief Michael Lombardo, Chris Weldon, then chairman of Wilton’s police commission, noted Crosby’s experience and added, “Bob went to Wilton High School. He’s been in town for years and years, a born- and-bred Wilton guy.”