P&Z public hearings, new applications rescheduled

Originally scheduled for its Jan. 9 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing on CH Danbury Road Associates LLC’s request to amend a section of a Wilton zoning regulation pertaining to parking for medical or dental facilities has been continued until Monday, Jan. 23.

CH Danbury Road Associates’ commercial property at 241/249 Danbury Road will be transformed into a state-of-the-art specialized medical center.

Formerly home to the global headquarters of HomeEquity, the building has been vacant for more than 15 years and contains an office building, a conference center building, a support services building, and a caretaker’s residence.

499 Danbury Road

Also on Jan. 23, the commission will address a new special permit application, submitted by Staffordshire Properties LLC, to amend an adaptive-use site development plan for 499 Danbury Road — home of dog-boarding business Passage East Kennels.

In the application, Staffordshire Properties is seeking to add a second apartment in the property’s principal building, as well as permission to use an accessory building for drop-off and pickup of dogs boarding at the full-service canine care facility.

180 Millstone Road

During its Jan. 9 meeting, the commission also rescheduled two public hearings regarding 180 Millstone Road — site of Millstone Farm — from Jan. 23 until Monday, Feb. 13.

The hearings will be on two special permit applications submitted by Millstone Property Holdings Inc. — one to allow a riding stable and the other to allow an accessory dwelling unit.

59 Danbury Road

In place of the Millstone hearings, the commission will address a new special permit application from ASML US Inc. regarding parking area construction at 59 Danbury Road during its Jan. 23 meeting.

Town Planner Bob Nerney told The Bulletin that 59 Danbury Road is a multi-tenanted building, and a quarter of the entire site is leased by ASML, which manufactures computer chip-making equipment.

“The building is in a condominium form of ownership, which you see occasionally, but it’s not too common,” Nerney explained, “and what ASML would like to do is put in a little more parking to accommodate their employee needs.”

In July, ASML received the commission’s approval to build a three-story accessory parking garage with approximately 392 parking spaces on its 77 Danbury Road property.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 23 meeting is scheduled to take place in Room A of the town hall annex at 7:15 p.m.