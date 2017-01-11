Police Log: Four-car accident, marijuana possession, identity theft

Unsafe tires help cause four-car accident

A 45-year-old Norwalk man was injured and hospitalized following a four-car accident on Danbury Road Jan. 3 at 3:19 p.m.

Police said Richard Ribisi, of 1 Monroe Street, Norwalk, was sent to Norwalk Hospital

following the accident, which resulted in charges for one driver. Ribisi was was driving a 2011 Saab 93.

Deborah Rath, 62, of 46 Strathmore Lane, Westport, was not injured. She was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry.

Other uninjured drivers involved were Alan Koves, of 3 Silver Brook Road, Westport, in a 2003 Toyota Rav4, and Andrew Frattallone, of 139 North Taylor Avenue, Norwalk, in a 2008 Toyota Corolla.

Police said Frattallone was driving northbound on Danbury Road when he attempted to stop due to the vehicles in front of him stopping. Frattallone’s car began skidding while he was applying his brakes, was unable to stop and struck Rath’s Camry. Because of the impact, Frattallone’s vehicle crossed into oncoming southbound traffic and struck Ribisi’s vehicle on the driver side. Kove was traveling southbound in his Toyota and crossed into the northbound traffic after he saw Frattallone’s vehicle spinning in the roadway, but the rear bumper of Frattallone’s vehicle still struck the front right bumper of Kove’s vehicle.

Frattallone was issued a citation for traveling too fast for conditions, failure to drive right, and operating with unsafe tires.

Possession of marijuana

A 27-year-old Norwalk man was charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and failure to obey a traffic signal Jan. 3 at 10:33 p.m. on Route 7.

Police said Andrew Thompson, of 3 Richelieu Street, Norwalk, was observed traveling northbound on Route 7, approaching Wolfpit Road, when he drove through a red light. After stopping him, officers noticed an odor of marijuana and found more than half an ounce of marijuana.

He was released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 13.

Police urge residents to lock their car doors

There hasn’t been a car burglary or car theft in town since the Christmas holiday weekend, but police are urging residents to lock their car doors and remove valuables from vehicles.

The rash of car burglaries is continuing in surrounding towns like Norwalk, said Lt. Robert Cipolla.

He said the Wilton cases of larceny from vehicles have usually involved an unlocked door.

Identity theft

Police are investigating a case of identity theft that occurred Jan. 9 in which personal information of a Station Road resident was used by someone to falsely open a credit card account.

Identity theft is a common crime in Wilton, police said. Residents are urged to protect their personal information when online and elsewhere.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three calls for domestic violence or domestic verbal abuse during the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 10.