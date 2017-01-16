Charity ball will benefit Circle of Care

The County Assemblies Charity Ball student ambassadors from Wilton High School have selected Circle of Care as an event beneficiary. The County Assembly Charity Ball and the Red & White Charity Ball — which are attended by high school juniors and seniors from Fairfield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Stamford Marriott Hotel.

The Wilton High School student ambassadors are seniors Sage Zunda and Christina Caratozzolo, and juniors, Sophie Ackerman and Ana Colburn.

The balls are held under the auspices of the County Assemblies of Fairfield County, which is celebrating its 79th year of raising funds for local charitable organizations serving children and teens. It also promotes inter-town friendships among the public high school students that participate.

All net proceeds from both charity balls will enable the County Assemblies Board of Directors to distribute funds to nonprofit organizations across Fairfield County selected by the student ambassadors from each school.

Circle of Care, founded by Liz Salguero and Dawn Ladenheim of Wilton, offers practical, emotional, and financial support to the families of children diagnosed with cancer. It also makes a difference in the lives of children living with cancer through its Art from the Heart program, which offers room makeovers, summer camp, and family fun days.

For information on Circle of Care, visit thecircleofcare.org.

For information about the County Assemblies, Inc. email countyassembliesinfo@gmail.com or visit thecountyassemblies.org.