Kate McDonald to wed Jeffrey Sherman

By Wilton Bulletin on January 18, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Jeffrey Sherman and Kate McDonald

Jeffrey Sherman and Kate McDonald

Mr. and Mrs. John McDonald announce the engagement of their daughter Kate to Jeffrey Sherman.

The bride-to-be grew up in Wilton and attended Wilton public schools. She graduated from St. Michae’’s College in Winooski, Vt., and is now working as a special educator at the Center for Technology, Essex, in Essex, Vt.

The groom-to-be is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Donald Sherman of Barre, Vt. He graduated from Johnson State College, Vt., and works in software development.

The couple resides in northern Vermont.

