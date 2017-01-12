Reading Rocks! kicks off at Wilton schools

Wilton Education Foundation (WEF)’s sixth-annual Reading Rocks! read-a-thon, sponsored by the Stroup family, kicked off Friday, Jan. 6, at Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill schools.

All pre-K through fifth grade students are invited to participate in the noncompetitive reath-a-thon, which encourages children to have fun reading while raising money for the foundation, which uses the funds to give back to Wilton’s public schools.

Registration and pledge forms went out Jan. 6, the same day Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill students celebrated Book Character Day by dressing up as their favorite book characters.

Pledge forms and money will be due Friday, Jan. 27. On that day, students will dress up like rock stars for Dress Like A Rock Star Day.

Reading begins Saturday, Jan. 28, and ends Saturday, Feb. 11.

Reading Rocks! has raised more than $200,000 over the last five years. With the money raised, the foundation has funded SMARTBoard purchases, professional development for teachers, literacy initiatives, performing arts programs, and more.

To learn more about WEF and its programs, visit wiltoneducationfoundation.org.