Time for Eggs and the Economy

So what’s the forecast for the economy? The Wilton Chamber of Commerce will answer that question Jan. 19 with with its annual Eggs and the Economy breakfast presentation.

Members will gather at Marly’s Bar and Bistro in Wilton Center at 7:45 a.m. for an 8 a.m. speech by Brian Flaherty, senior vice president of public policy with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

In addition, Flaherty has a background in corporate business experience at Nestlé Waters North America and served as an eight-term member of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The cost of the event is $35 for members and $40 for future members. RSVP to the Chamber at 203-762-0567.