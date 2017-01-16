Wilton Bulletin

Time for Eggs and the Economy

By Wilton Bulletin on January 16, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

Brian Flaherty

Brian Flaherty

So what’s the forecast for the economy? The Wilton Chamber of Commerce will answer that question Jan. 19 with with its annual Eggs and the Economy breakfast presentation.

Members will gather at Marly’s Bar and Bistro in Wilton Center at 7:45 a.m. for an 8 a.m. speech by Brian Flaherty, senior vice president of public policy with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

In addition, Flaherty has a background in corporate business experience at Nestlé Waters North America and served as an eight-term member of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The cost of the event is $35 for members and $40 for future members. RSVP to the Chamber at 203-762-0567.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Edward W. Balicki, established Wallpaper Source in Wilton Next Post Welcoming friends
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress