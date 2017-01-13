Wilton Bulletin

What’s open, closed on MLK Day?

By Wilton Bulletin on January 13, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16. It is a federal holiday.

Wilton town offices will be closed.

Wilton Public Schools will be closed.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed.

Post offices and banks will be closed.

Wilton Transfer Station will be open.

Department of Motor Vehicles, which is normally closed on Mondays, will be open until 12:30 on Friday, Jan. 13, and closed Saturday, Jan. 14.

Village Market, Caraluzzi’s Georgetown Market and Super Stop & Shop will be open.

CVS will be open.

Wilton Historical Society will be open for the last day of its Great Trains Holiday Exhibit.

The Wilton Bulletin will be open.

News items, letters and obituaries may be sent to editor@wiltonbulletin.com..

