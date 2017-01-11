Girls hockey: Wilton romps past Guilford 9-3

Tuesday’s 9-3 win at Guilford was noteworthy on several levels for the Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team.

It was the team’s second win in seven days, and third of the season — equaling the Warriors’ win total for all of last season.

The nine goals also tied the team record for most goals in a game — something done twice by the 2012-13 team and once by the 2011-12 team,

And the nine goals raised the team’s season tally to 20 goals in six games — equalling the offensive output for the entire 2015-16 season.

The Warriors, who also lost 7-0 last Friday to FCIAC power Greenwich, are now 3-3 on the season.

“The girls are very excited. They’re certainly seeing things turn around a little bit,” said head coach Pete Maxfield. “We’re starting to beat the teams we should beat. I think they will continue to keep building to their goals.”

Leading the way on Tuesday with two goals each were Izzy Thelen, Caitlyn Hocker and Meghan Lane, with single tallies by Molly Thomas, Anna Bean and Ali Purvis.

Thelen also had two assists, with singles helpers from Thomas, Ali Danvers, Lily Blackwell, Alyssa Laychak and Shannon McEveney.

Thomas opened the scoring in the first period, off Thelen’s assist. Guilford answered to make it 1-1 but the Warriors closed out the period with three goals to lead 4-1. Goals were scored by Thelen, Lane (Blackwell assist) and Thelen (Danvers assist).

Goals in the second period by Lane (Laychak assist) and Hocker (Lane assist) made it 6-1. Third-period goals were scored by Bean (Thomas assist), Purvis (McEveney assist) and Hocker (Thelen assist).

— J.B. Cozens