Senior Center News: Jan. 12

Downsize with style

Who doesn’t think of downsizing? If reducing your footprint is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, Carey Karlan, well-known interior designer and consultant on downsizing, can help. She will give a free talk on the subject Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m., at the senior center. The talk, open to the community, is sponsored by the Encore Club of Wilton.

She will discuss how to get started and how to evaluate what should be removed as an essential step in moving into a smaller living space. She will share experiences of people who have gone through the process of unloading.

Winter safety tips

You’ve seen these tips before, yet they never get old. Read through them and do what you need to do! Go ahead and check off each item! Presented by Synergy HomeCare.

For your home:

Smoke alarms are needed with fresh batteries, top of stairs, kitchen, furnace, bedrooms.

Carbon monoxide alarm is needed with fresh batteries.

Line up snow clearing people for sidewalk, driveway and front door.

Fuel oil delivery: top off and set up automatic delivery.

Clean furnace and renew annual service contract. Make certain you have 24-hour service and the emergency number is available.

Have someone install storm windows.

Have someone cover your outside air conditioning units and cover shrubs.

Maintain a land-line telephone.

Make sure trees over wires are made safe by having branches cut.

Clean the gutters. Do not attempt yourself. Divert water away from the house.

Make sure you have adequate bright lighting at home.

Salt sidewalks and driveways with a scoop.

When power goes out, make sure you have flashlights. Do not use candles during a power outage.

Reverse ceiling fans to create an updraft and bring warm air down.

Test your sump pump.

Keep wrench or pliers to turn off utilities.

Purchase manual can opener for food.

Maintain cell phone with chargers.

Winterize your lawn mower/tractor.

Store firewood at least 20 feet from the home.

Look into a generator before they are gone. Test the one you have.

Close the flue/vent in your fireplace.

Do NOT use gas grills inside to help heat your home.

Do NOT use kerosene lamps or heaters inside.

Generators need to be outside, never in the house or garage.

NEVER store gasoline inside.

Coming events

For the week of Jan. 13:

Friday, Jan. 13, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 12, Introduction to Bridge with Michael Hess; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, Jan. 16, Senior Center Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Painting the Figure; 10, Downsizing with Carey Karlan; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Duplicate Bridge with Maureen Turnier; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12, Lunch at Ogden House; 12:45, The Hoot Owls perform after lunch at Ogden House; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:45, St. Matthew Church Lunch.