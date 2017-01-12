Library Lines: Jan. 12

Diving right in

The New Perspectives Film Series begins the New Year with a compelling story of Olympic diver Greg Louganis in the documentary, Back on Board, on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Award-winning filmmaker Cheryl Furjanic created a candid film about Louganis and his troubled upbringing, his glorious Olympic achievements as a diving champion, his personal and financial struggles when he disclosed he was openly gay with HIV, and his turn as a mentor to the U.S. Diving team in 2012. Accolades abound for this film, including The Hollywood Reporter calling it a “rich, satisfying story, skillfully told by director Cheryl Fujanic.” The New Perspective Film Series is programmed and moderated by Megan Smith-Harris. A Q&A will follow the film. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person to offset licensing fees. Registration is highly recommended especially during the winter months when inclement weather may become an issue.

Maker classes this week

The Innovation Station was a hub of holiday cheer and gift-making during the holidays and this week is no exception. Classes for first timers and those seeking more expertise are on the schedule. On Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 to noon, makers can come in and Personalize a Tumbler to give to someone or to keep for themselves. There is a fee of $5 per tumbler to offset costs. A new Embroidery (Session 2) class has become available for people who have been introduced to the new embroidery machine but feel they need a little more time on it before they can become certified to use it on their own. The Session 2 classes are two-hour intervals set for Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon, and Tuesdays, Jan. 17, 24, and 31 at 11. These are all one-on-one sessions. Etched Glass is a great craft on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 10 to noon. Participants will learn how to etch a glass plate, vase or votives using the die cutter and some simple supplies. The fee if $3 per plate or vase and $5 for two votives with tea lights. The Solder Craft on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 5:30, also is a favorite. Attendees learn how to wield a soldering gun and make a blinkie pin. This rudimentary skill is just the beginning of bigger things leading to jewelry making or circuitry wiring. The session is free. For those who have heard so much about 3D printing, now is the time for people to test drive it on their own. People can take 3D Printing for Beginners on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7:30 and learn how to use the library’s MakerBot Replicator 2X. After the session, participants can sign up for their own time to use the 3D printer to make their own creation. All of the Innovation Station classes are for seventh graders to adults and sixth graders accompanied by adults who are willing to learn, too. Attendees must have valid Connecticut library cards and signed Innovation Station Agreement forms which should be brought to the workshops. Registration is required.

Breast cancer group meets

The Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group meets this month on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. This monthly meeting is for post-treatment breast cancer survivors and is led by Nina Marino, LCSW. There is no charge. Registration is encouraged particularly during the winter months when weather might be an issue. Questions may be directed to Nina at cancersurvival2@aol.com.

Knit one, purl two

The library’s Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters is going strong on Mondays (except Jan. 16), from 1 to 2:30. Knitters are encouraged to join this wonderful group of crafters who share knitting and crocheting tips with all. For those who want to start a winter project, the library is offering Knit a Cowl Scarf in a two-part workshop on Fridays, Jan. 20 and 27, from 1 to 3. Volunteer “mad knitters” are Cindy Hojnacki and Marianne LaSala, who laugh and knit their way through these fun sessions. Novice knitters ages 18 and up will need to bring two skeins of bulky yarn and a set of circular needles. Registration is required. Registering for the first session automatically counts the attendee in the second session as well. Once registered, the participant will receive the specifics about yarn and needles.

Economic expert

Coming up in two weeks, Larry Kudlow, host of CNBC’s “The Kudlow Report” and now senior contributor for CNBC will visit the library on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. He will be discussing his latest book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity, which he co-authored with Brian Domitrovic. In his talk, Kudlow will shed light on a time when bipartisanship was a driving force behind America’s thriving economy. In his book, Kudlow argues that the solutions needed to fix the current woes in this election cycle, and the ongoing aftermath of the Great Recession, stem from the free-market principles of limited government, low tax rates, and a strong dollar, once put in place by the bipartisan wisdom of two great presidents. Kudlow currently hosts a nationally syndicated weekly radio show and writes a weekly syndicated column. The program is co-sponsored by the library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Registration is required. Books will be available for purchase and signing available courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan.

The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station classes at 203-762-6342.