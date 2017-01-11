Obituary: F. Carl Berry, 78

F. Carl Berry, 78, of Bethel, husband of the late Laurice (Showah) Berry, died on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Brigham City, Utah, Dec. 27, 1938, a son of the late Alvin and Naomi (Ernstsen) Berry.

An area resident since 1954, he attended Danbury High School and was a U.S. veteran having served with the U.S. Marine Corps.

A retired graphic designer, he was employed with the Perkin Elmer Company.

He has been a resident of Bethel for the past 49 years.

He is survived by two sons, Matthew Berry and his wife, Cheryl of Seminole, Fla., and Jonathan Berry and his wife, Alisa of Wilton, Conn.; two brothers, Bob Berry of New Milford, Conn., and Hal Berry of Salt Lake City, Utah; three sisters, Myrna Berry of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Patty Berry of New Milford, and Susan Berry of Chino Valley, Ariz.; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place later in the spring at a time and place to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 125 Kohanza St., Danbury, CT or to a charity of one’s own choosing.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home in Danbury is in charge of arrangements.