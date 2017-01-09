Track: Wilton girls win six events at qualifier, Colbert wins for boys

With several meets cancelled in December, the Wilton High track and field teams finally had their first FCIAC qualifying meet last Saturday at Zeoli Fieldhouse.

Unfortunately, the meet had to be cut short due to Saturday’s snow, with the boys completing only seven events and the girls only eight events.

The teams will host two qualifying meets later this week, on Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning.

At last Saturday’s qualifier, the Wilton boys were led by a first-place effort in the 45 meters by Chris Colbert, who won in a time of 6.02.

Carsten Langholm also had a big performance as he placed third in the 1000 meters (3:13.05).

Richard Tomasetti was ninth in 45 meters (6.22) and Richard Dineen was 10th in the 45-meter hurdles (8.73).

Wilton’s best finishes in the field events came in the shot put, where John McFadden placed fifth (38’5”) and A.J. Pykosz took seventh in the shot put (38-01.5).

Andrew Nisco had a pair of top-10 finishes, taking ninth in long jump (16’4”) and 10th in the 600 meters (1:44.32).

Richard Dineen and Ryan Healey tied for eighth in the high jump (4’8”), while Tyler Daher tied for eighth in pole vault (7’6”).

The Wilton girls took first place in six of the eight events.

Andreen Reid was a pair of first-place finishes, as she won the long jump (14’10”) and tied for first in the pole vault with teammate Anna Rava, both with efforts of 6’6”.

In the shot put, Brady Faria was first (31’5.5”) and Covadonga Perez Palaez was second (31’2.5”).

In the 600 meters, Elizabeth Healy was first (1:50.36), while Ashley Vitarelli (fifth, 1:57.27) and Kirsten Perry (10th, 2:02.74) also placed in the top 10.

Wilton swept the top four spots in the 1000 meters, with Morgan McCormick first (3:23.82), Nina Mellin second (3:24.87), Carly Sullivan third (3:38.61) and Elizabeth Lynch fourth (3:41.83). Emma Westerholm was eighth (3:48.51) and Margaret Fiesel 10th (3:51.34).

Meri Santomero tied for first in the high jump (personal best 5’0”) and also took third in the 45m hurdles (8.71).

Tatum Kelly was second in 45 meters (6.82), while Lacey Eller was second in the long jump (13’7”) and 10th in the 45 meters (7.05).

Elm City relays

Senior Aaron Breene and Colbert, a junior, both competed at the Elm City Relays at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Jan. 6. Breene took second in the 1000-meter race (2:34.7), just a faction of a second behind first. Colbert ran the 300-meter race, taking third place (36.74).

Colbert also competed at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic Invitational at the New York Armory on Dec. 29, placing 17th out of 214 runners in the 200 meter race in a time of 23.14.

FCIAC Qualifier results

Results for Wilton athletes at last Saturday’s FCIAC qualifying meet #2 at Wilton.

BOYS

45 meters

1. Christopher Colbert (6.02)

9. Richard Tomasetti (6.22)

13. Tyler Daher (6.28)

28. Andrew Nisco (6.43)

43. Nicholas Koenigsberge (6.60)

50. Grant Jones (6.66)

59. Leo DiGiorgio (6.73)

60. Matthew Kelly (6.74)

68. Emmanuel Bazile (6.82)

72. Ryan Healey (6.84)

79. Jack Santomero (6.90)

80. Jack Nanez (6.92)

86. James O’Brien (6.98)

88. Christopher Tovar (7.02)

90. Connor McCabe (7.04)

100. Andrew Harris Patnaik (7.27)

103. Cole Stefan (7.29)

104. Matthew Vogel (7.35)

109. Nicholas Lin (7.43)

113. Liam Mannix (7.56)

114. Brett Gilman (7.70)

600 meters

10. Andrew Nisco (1:44.32)

17. William Kalin (1:46.04)

30. Christopher Tovar (1:52.59)

34. Chris Zhu (1:55.56)

35. Nicholas Lin (1:58.39)

1000 meters

3. Carsten Langholm (3:13.05)

15. Nicholas Ivanov (3:28.79)

45m hurdles

10. Richard Dineen (8.73)

Shot put

5. John McFadden (38’5”)

7. A.J. Pykosz (38’1.5)

12. Brendan Quinlan (36’3”)

14. Trevor Brown (33’6”)

19. Brandon Hawk (32’7”)

High jump

8. Richard Dineen (4’8”)

8. Ryan Healey (4’8”)

Pole vault

8. Tyler Daher (7’6”)

Long jump

9. Andrew Nisco (16’4”)

19. Emmanuel Bazile (14’6”)

GIRLS

45 meters

2. Tatum Kelly (6.82)

10. Lacey Eller (7.05)

14. Claudia Nanez (7.18)

22. Lucia Lampard (7.28)

25. Molly Ward (7.31)

25. Anna Sherman (7.31)

29. Alexandra Bartels (7.36)

33. Peyton Lauricella (7.40)

34. Andreen Reid (7.40)

45. Grace Rava (7.46)

48. Sarah Dodman (7.53)

50. Campbell Johnson (7.55)

53. Wictoria Matuk (7.56)

58. Cassidy Costello (7.61)

59. Sophie Peterson (7.62)

63. Lauren Owens (7.65)

71. Remi Taubin (7.74)

74. Kiri Clancy (7.78)

80. Elisabeth Wenman (7.82)

82. Kathryn Walsh (7.85)

87. Anna Rava (7.87)

91. Olivia Vitarelli (7.95)

94. Hannah Noonan (8.04)

106. Quenby Clifford (8.34)

107. Alexandra Edwards (8.45)

600 meters

1. Elizabeth Healy (1:50.36)

5. Ashley Vitarelli (1:57.27)

10. Kirsten Perry (2:02.74)

12. Caroline Hess (2:04.68)

14. Paula Perez (2:05.63)

20. Amy DeCola (2:09.10)

31. Nancy Healy (2:16.34)

32. Cate McCabe (2:16.50)

34. Stella Crowther (2:17.02)

36. Claire Healey (2:17.96)

1000 meters

1. Morgan McCormick (3:23.82)

2. Nina Mellin (3:24.87)

3. Carly Sullivan (3:38.61)

4. Elizabeth Lynch (3:41.83)

8. Emma Westerholm (3:48.51)

10. Margaret Fiesel (3:51.34)

12. Eliza Snyder (3:54.73)

15. Julia Morano (3:57.00)

16. Hannah Bracken (3:57.30)

18. Robin Clasby (4:00.75)

34. Colleen Graham (4:52.19)

45m hurdles

3. Merideth Santomero (8.71)

21. Kiri Clancy (10.33)

22. Mary Collias (10.35)

Shot put

1. Brady Faria (31’5.5”)

2. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (31’2.5”)

20. Aqueelah Muhammad (20’9.5”)

25. Sasha Sypher (18’6”)

26. Jayne Konatsotis (18’5.5”)

27. Hailey Downey (18’4”)

31. Kelly McGovern (14’7.5”)

High jump

1. Merideth Santomero (5’0”)

Pole vault

1. Andreen Reid (6’6”)

1. Anna Rava (6’6”)

Long jump

1. Andreen Reid (14’10”)

2. Lacey Eller (13’7”)

20. Anna Rava (10’2.5”)