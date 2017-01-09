Obituary: Paul Edward Forsman Jr., 84

Paul Edward Forsman Jr. died peacefully Jan. 7, 2017, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Conn. He was 84.

He was born Nov. 29, 1932, in New Rochelle, N.Y., and attended the University of Notre Dame. He was a long-time resident of Larchmont N.Y., and Wilton.

He worked for Charter Oak Insurance Agency in Wilton until his retirement in 2013, and was a member of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. He was also president of C.H. Forsman Company.

Forsman had a passion for golf and was a lifetime member of Winged Foot Golf Club in Westchester County and also had a love for the water and sailing at the Larchmont Yacht Club.

He is survived by his children Paul (Cornelia) of Bridgehampton, N.Y., James (Kirsten) of Largo, Fla., William (Pollena) of Larchmont, N.Y., Carrie of New Milford, Conn., and stepson Sean Doyle of Westport, Conn.; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours are from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at John J. Fox Funeral Home, Inc. 2080 Boston Post Road Larchmont, NY. A Mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 13, at 10, at St. Augustine Church in Larchmont.