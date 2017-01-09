Youth hoops: Wilton eighth grade boys win two at tourney

The Wilton eighth grade boys travel team, sponsored by Tavern on 7, won two exciting games in the Bristol Holiday Tournament.

In the first game Wilton defeated Farmington 49-39. Wilton started slowly, trailing early 20-2. Still trailing by 13 in the second half, Wilton went on a 16-0 run behind four consecutive 3-pointers, two by Alex Cocoros (12 points) and two by Owen Lillis (10 points). Josh White (11 points), Matt Gulbin (6 points), Matt Murphy (4 points), Trevor Martines (4 points) and Sean Sullivan (2 points) rounded out the scoring.

Wilton immediately went on to play a talented New Haven team and again needed a late-game rally to win 55-51, improving to 8-0 on the season.

In the second half, Wilton trailed by 17 points before closing the game out on a 30-9 run, including scoring the final 12 points. White (14 points) scored three straight baskets to take Wilton from four down to its first lead of the game at 53-51.

Martines (12 points) also led the comeback by slashing to the basket for layups and going 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Lillis (6 points) and Chase Autore (3 assists) were also aggressive in driving to the basket. Gulbin (17 points) was dominant in the paint, while Murphy (6 points) scored on both inside and outside.

For the first time this season Wilton did not make a 3-point shot. It did, however, go 20-for-28 in the paint.