Wilton Bulletin

Youth hoops: Wilton eighth grade boys win two at tourney

By Wilton Bulletin on January 9, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

wilton travel basketball

The Wilton eighth grade boys travel basketball team includes, from left to right: Matt Murphy, Alex Cocoros, Chase Autore, Josh White, Sean Sullivan, Trevor Martines, Owen Lillis and Matt Gulbin.

The Wilton eighth grade boys travel team, sponsored by Tavern on 7, won two exciting games in the Bristol Holiday Tournament.

In the first game Wilton defeated Farmington 49-39. Wilton started slowly, trailing early 20-2. Still trailing by 13 in the second half, Wilton went on a 16-0 run behind four consecutive 3-pointers, two by Alex Cocoros (12 points) and two by Owen Lillis (10 points). Josh White (11 points), Matt Gulbin (6 points), Matt Murphy (4 points), Trevor Martines (4 points) and Sean Sullivan (2 points) rounded out the scoring.

Wilton immediately went on to play a talented New Haven team and again needed a late-game rally to win 55-51, improving to 8-0 on the season.

In the second half, Wilton trailed by 17 points before closing the game out on a 30-9 run, including scoring the final 12 points. White (14 points) scored three straight baskets to take Wilton from four down to its first lead of the game at 53-51.

Martines (12 points) also led the comeback by slashing to the basket for layups and going 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Lillis (6 points) and Chase Autore (3 assists) were also aggressive in driving to the basket. Gulbin (17 points) was dominant in the paint, while Murphy (6 points) scored on both inside and outside.

For the first time this season Wilton did not make a 3-point shot. It did, however, go 20-for-28 in the paint.

Tags:

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News, Monday, Jan. 9 Next Post Take a look: Saturday snow brings Sunday sledding fun
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress