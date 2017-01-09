Wilton Bulletin

Wrestling: Longo, Rende win titles at Warde tourney

By Wilton Bulletin on January 9, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Travis Longo and Nick Rende were both champions for the Wilton High wrestling team at Saturday’s Fairfield Warde Invitational.

Longo won the title at 106 pounds with an 11-5 decision over Chase Parrot of Westhill in the finals.

Rende was the champ at 126 pounds, scoring an 8-0 decision in the finals over Noah Sylvester of Middletown.

Wilton also had third-place showings at 170 pounds from Zach Zeyher, who blanked Jeff Capone of Brien McMahon in the consolation finals, 4-0; and at 113 pounds from Finn McGovern, with a 9-2 decision over T.J. Pawlak of Middletown in the third-place match.

Jacob Robb placed sixth at 160 pounds.

The Warriors finished seventh out of 19 teams with 95 points. Warde won the tournament with 201 points.

wilton wrestling

