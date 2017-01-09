Wrestling: Longo, Rende win titles at Warde tourney

Travis Longo and Nick Rende were both champions for the Wilton High wrestling team at Saturday’s Fairfield Warde Invitational.

Longo won the title at 106 pounds with an 11-5 decision over Chase Parrot of Westhill in the finals.

Rende was the champ at 126 pounds, scoring an 8-0 decision in the finals over Noah Sylvester of Middletown.

Wilton also had third-place showings at 170 pounds from Zach Zeyher, who blanked Jeff Capone of Brien McMahon in the consolation finals, 4-0; and at 113 pounds from Finn McGovern, with a 9-2 decision over T.J. Pawlak of Middletown in the third-place match.

Jacob Robb placed sixth at 160 pounds.

The Warriors finished seventh out of 19 teams with 95 points. Warde won the tournament with 201 points.