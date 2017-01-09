Obituary: Anne B.E. Oller, 88

Anne Betts Emmerson Oller, of Georgetown, Conn., died peacefully on Dec. 31, 2016, at the age of 88, in Worcester, Mass. The daughter of Laura Beach Emmerson and Arthur Cecil Emmerson, she was born and raised in Norwalk, Conn., and was the beloved mother of eight children.

A 1950 graduate of the College of New Rochelle with a degree in biology, she was a perennial student and was fascinated by history, archaeology, and science. She played piano, and had a passion for classical music and reading.

Oller had a deep love of nature and enjoyed gardening and the woods and shorelines of Connecticut, especially visits with her family to Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. She was also an active member of the Norwalk-Village Green Chapter of the DAR in Norwalk, and avidly supported awareness of Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.

She was married to her late husband, Walter James Oller, Sr. for 49 years. She was predeceased by four of her children: Walter James Oller, Jr., Matthew Arthur Oller, Kathleen Elizabeth Oller, and Justin St. John Oller.

She is survived by daughter Carolanne Marie Oller; son Thomas Hilary Oller and wife Mariana Oller; son Albert Oller and wife Beth LaFrenier; daughter Felicia Oller; and by her daughter-in-law, Deborah Maier. She was a loving grandmother to Diana Chiang, Sophia Wong and husband Nicholas Wong, Thomas Chiang;, and Declan Oller. She was also predeceased by her sister, Laura Emmerson French. She is survived by nieces Sarah Fetherston Canon and Betts Fetherston and by nephew John Fetherston, and their families.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral honoring her life at the Church of St. Paul’s on the Green at 60 East Avenue, Norwalk, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1. Following the church service, burial is to be held at Norwalk Union Cemetery (Ward Street and Union Avenue), concluding with a reception at St. Paul’s.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Ability Beyond (4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801), the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation (302 West Main St., #100, Avon, CT 06001), or the National Audubon Society. O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, Mass., is directing arrangements. Visit oconnorbrothers.com.