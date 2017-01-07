Former Hope Church employee arrested on child sex charges

A New Jersey man, who worked at Hope Church years ago, was arrested twice last month on child sex charges.

According to New Jersey media reports, Ethan Chandler, 42, was arrested Dec. 1, 2016, after trading explicit messages with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old boy.

He was also arrested a few days later, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, he met through a social networking app. Now New Jersey state police are seeking any additional victims he may have harmed.

According to the Connecticut Post, Chandler lived in Norwalk, Stamford and Monroe during the mid-1990s worked part-time at Hope Church where he was involved in the youth ministry.

Chandler, who is free on $200,000 bail, reportedly runs a video production company that produces youth sports game videos and highlight reels.

He is also the subject of an ongoing investigation in New Jersey where he is suspected of sending nude photos of himself to at least three other minors. He is also suspected of having sexual relations with a second 14-year-old boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Digital Technology Investigations Unit at 609-584-5051, ext. 5624, or to email hitech@gw.njsp.org.