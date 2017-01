The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 30, 2016 through Jan. 5, 2017.

7 Scarlet Oak Drive, Lot 1, Stewart L. Pomeroy III and Nina B. Pomeroy, to Anthony L. Cenatiempo and Sarah E. Murray, $622,500.

230 Rivergate Drive, Plot 15, Brian J. Dineen and Rachael A. Dineen, to Matthew Middleberg and Lynley Middleberg, $726,375.