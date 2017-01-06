Four Wilton Youth Football players represented Connecticut in the FBU National Championship in Rhode Island over the weekend of Dec. 2-4.
Andrew Acosta-Rua, Jackson Duncan, Xander Petrides and Quinn Stengrim earned their spots on Connecticut’s sixth grade team after a series of tryouts including sixth grade players from around the state. With two weeks notice, the team practiced almost daily in preparation for the big contest.
The boys traveled to Rhode ISland for the Newport Super Regional representing teams from the Northeast bracket. On Friday, Dec. 2, Team CT shut out New York City, 30-0, in Round 1 to advance. On a cold and windy Saturday morning, Dec. 3, Connecticut fell to Rhode Island in a hard-fought battle, 14-8, thus concluding their march toward the championship.
The tournament proved to be a valuable experience for the Warriors. The venue allowed them to bond with other top athletes, benefit from a new team of coaches, and play different positions from their regular-season spots. The Wilton players made a strong contribution to Team CT.
The FBU National Championship unites athletes from across the United States in the biggest event in youth football. In total, 192 teams of 6,720 players compete in a single-elimination tournament, with sixth, seventh and eighth graders divided into a 64-team bracket. Massachusetts advanced to represent the Northeast region at the national championships in Naples, Fla., later in December.