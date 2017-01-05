Skiing: Wilton boys take third at opening meet

The Wilton High boys and girls ski teams opened the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League season on Wednesday at Mt. Southington.

The Wilton boys team had a promising start as the Warriors finished third overall out of 12 teams on the hill.

Wilton had six of the top 30 finishers, out of a field of 103 skiers.

August Theoharides led the way for Wilton, as he finished 14th overall in a combined time for two runs of 46.71.

Patrick Verrilli placed 21st (47.68), followed by Griffin Klinga (24th, 48.07), Michael Hueglin (25th, 48.25), Nathan Reznik (27th, 48.28) and Jackson Wehrli (30th, 48.79) to round out the team’s top six.

Also on the slopes for the Wilton varsity were John Fortuna (40th, 50.16), Matt Arrix (45th, 50.78), Thomas Sullivan (50th, 51.63), and Lucas Mendola (61st, 53.63).

The Warriors had a total time of 287.78 for their top six skiers, finishing behind only Ridgefield (279.34) and Staples (287.03). They did beat Darien (290.63), Pomperaug (293.22), Cheshire (303.18), Brunswick (303.60), Amity (324.84), Southington (347.05) and three other teams.

The Wilton girls finished eighth out of 11 teams on the mountain with a team time of 337.31.

Julia Bonnist finished 21st overall out of a field of 102 with a combined time for two runs of 51.97 to lead the Warriors.

Hannah Jung was 31st (54.32), followed by Anna Holt (43rd, 56.57), Emily Welch (47th, 57.72), Emily O’Brien (50th, 57.96) and Hope Ullman (54th, 58.78) to round out the team’s top six.

Isabella Fox (56th, 59.24), Megan Kaeyer (67th, 62.59), Chloe Elias (76th, 67.70) and Katie Reid completed the Wilton varsity finishers.

Boys team scoring

1. Ridgefield 279.34

2. Staples 287.03

3. Wilton 287.78

4. Darien 290.63

5. Pomperaug 293.22

6. Cheshire 303.18

7. Brunswick 303.60

8. Amity 324.84

9. Southington 347.05

Farmington DSQ

Glastonbury DSQ

Gilbert NW Regional DSQ

Girls team scoring

1. Darien 303.47

2. Staples 307.95

3. Ridgefield 312.10

4. Amity 324.21

5. Lauralton Hall 332.25

6. Southington 336.39

7. Glastonbury 336.48

8. Wilton 337.32

9. Pomperaug 340.89

10. Cheshire 351.23

Farmington DSQ