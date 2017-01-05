Girls hockey: Freshmen lead Wilton past SWS

Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey head coach Pete Maxfield had gone into the season expecting big things from his all-new freshman line, and after four games hasn’t been disappointed.

The freshmen — Caitlyn Hocker, Meghan Lane and Alyssa Laychak — continued to impress in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the combined Stamford/Westhill/Staples squad, as they had a hand in all five Wilton goals.

Hocker led the way with three goals, while Lane had a goal and three assists and Laychak had two assists. Molly Thomas also scored for the Warriors, and Lily Blackwell had an assist.

Wilton is now 2-2 on the season, while SWS dropped to 0-4.

The Warriors have tallied 11 goals in four goals, after scoring only 20 goals all of last season. Hocker leads the team with five goals, while Lane has four goals and five assists. Laychak has four assists on the season.

In Wednesday’s game, the Warriors started slow and were down 2-1 before Hocker’s second goal of the period made it 2-2 after one. Annabel Devault and Emily Gitlin had scored the SWS goals.

Lane scored just 34 seconds into the second period, and Hocker notched her hat trick with a goal with 5:44 left in the period to make it 4-2.

Thomas scored on a power play early in the third period to make it 5-2.

Maxfield said the Warriors did not play well early on and were fortunate to get out of the first period with the score tied.

“It was good we were able to keep the score even. In the second and third periods, they really put it together,” he said. Like in their previous game (a 2-0 loss to Ridgefield) the Warriors got stronger as the game progressed.

“If we can have a full 45 minutes we’re going to be a much more difficult team to deal with,” said Maxfield, noting that Wilton played three defensive lines and three forward lines in the game, something it never could do last season.

“To have that kind of depth is really nice. The depth is a huge, huge bonus,” he said. “I’m pleased with how we’re going. I expect things to keep building. We want to keep getting stronger.”

While goalie stats were not available, Maxfield said Izzy Najah turned in another fine performance in goal for the Warriors.

“She was able to make the saves she had to make. Both of their goals were rebound goals after she had made a save. She’s been very, very solid.”

The Warriors travel to Greenwich (3-1-2) on Friday for what should be it biggest test yet, and host Guilford on Saturday at 1:30 at the Veterans Park rink in Norwalk.

Wilton 5, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 2

First period scoring

Wilton — Caitlyn Hocker (Alyssa Laychak), 13:57

SWS — Annabel Devault (Erin McGroarty), 12:03

SWS — Emily Gitlin (Devault), 7:04

Wilton — Hocker (Meghan Lane), 5:43

Second period scoring

Wilton — Lane (Laychak), 14:26

Wilton — Hocker (Lane, Lily Blackwell), 5:44

Third period scoring

Wilton — Molly Thomas (Lane), 11:36

— J.B. Cozens