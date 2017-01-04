State police stop more than 2,000 motorists over Christmas weekend

Connecticut State Police stopped more than 2,000 motorists this Christmas weekend and responded to more calls than last year.

From the Thursday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Dec. 26, state police ramped up patrols and set up sobriety checkpoints on state roads.

State police issued 570 speeding tickets, 50 tickets for seatbelt violations, 1,596 tickets for moving violations and made 47 DUI arrests. Last year’s numbers were:

Speeding tickets: 621.

Seatbelt violations: 36.

Moving violations: 1,563.

DUI arrests: 40.

Troopers also responded to 528 accidents this Christmas weekend. Fifty-eight of the accidents were with injuries and four were fatal.

Last year, state police responded to 461 accidents — 56 of which were with injuries and five of which were fatal.