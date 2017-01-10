Chronic pain support

Chronic pain is defined as pain that lasts longer than three months. It can range from mild to agonizing, but it persists and can take both a physical and emotional toll.

In an effort to help, RVNA offers a free Chronic Pain Discussion Group, which will meet every Thursday for six weeks beginning Jan. 12, from 1:30 to 2:30, in the Caregiver Support Room at 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield.

With Margarita Garces-Shapiro, the agency’s community health and wellness nurse as moderator, the group will explore the causes of different types of pain, what relief efforts are available, what alternative modalities are used for pain and what the latest research offers for pain sufferers.

To sign up in advance, call 203 438-5555.