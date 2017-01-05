Police Log: Shoplifting, jewelry theft

Shoplifting

A 62-year-old Redding woman was charged with shoplifting on Dec. 27 at 11:03 a.m.

Police said Lori Patrick, of 7 Mallory Drive, Redding, was the subject of a phone call on Dec. 26 from the owner of the Pet Pantry on Godfrey Place. Police went to the store and saw video footage in which the suspect took an $18 dog bowl and did not pay for it. The accused was later located at her home in Redding after the store owner copied her license plate number and gave it to police.

She was released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 3.

Jewelry theft

A larceny of three pieces of jewelry was reported between noon of Dec. 30 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. The victim is an 89-year-old woman of 96 Danbury Road diagnosed with dementia.

The total value of the stolen items, two rings and a necklace made of gold and diamonds, is $14,540.

The incident is under investigation.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three cases of verbal domestic abuse and one case of domestic violence during the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 3.