Visiting nurses seek volunteers

RVNA, which serves Wilton, is looking for caring individuals who are interested in volunteering. Those interested may register to participate in an informational orientation session scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1 to 3:30, at the RVNA Center for Excellence on Governor’s Street in Ridgefield.

This meeting, which only takes place twice a year, is a chance to learn more about what the agency does and what volunteer opportunities are available.

Volunteers are an essential part of the agency’s success. They provide support to flu and pneumonia clinics, well child clinics, and blood pressure clinics. Some volunteers help to plan and implement the annual RVNA Health & Wellness Fair, which takes place each spring. Others donate their time to provide office and clerical support, serve as a Friendly Visitor, or help at community events and educational seminars. Many other opportunities exist as well.

To attend, RSVP to Barbara Newland, RVNA director of Community Health & Wellness at 203-438-5555, ext. 1005, or bnewland@ridgefieldvna.org.