Uber Eve

By Wilton Bulletin on January 6, 2017

An UBER application is shown as cars drive by in Washington, D.C. — Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images



Uber, the ride-sharing outfit, reports it served more than 1,000 people in Connecticut on New Year’s Eve. The fleet operates primarily in Greenwich and Stamford, according to its website. Here is what Uber shared from the holiday.

The biggest party-hopper took eight rides throughout the evening.

Some people wait until the last minute, with 302 riders arriving just in time to ring in the New Year, getting out of their Ubers within nine minutes of midnight.

Sharing the ride and the cost — 1,061 riders used the company’s “split fare” feature when heading to and from their celebrations.

Spreading the word, 180 riders used the “share status” feature to let their friends and family know they were on their way.

