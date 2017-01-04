Fire marshal: Cigarette on bed caused Pelham Lane house fire

Fire Marshal Mickey Grasso said a burning cigarette left on top of a bed caused the house fire on Pelham Lane Wednesday morning.

Grasso said that the homeowner smokes in her bed and left the cigarette when she got up to get something to eat in her kitchen.

“She smelled smoke coming from the bedroom,” Grasso said. “She was unable to put it out and that’s when she called us.”

The fire marshal said the blaze completely destroyed the bedroom and that there was heat and fire damage to the rest of the home.

“We were able to contain the fire from destroying the entire residence,” Grasso said.