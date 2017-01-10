Von Kohorn was supposed to be a child abuse first reporter

A state Department of Children and Families (DCF) worker confirmed that former Wilton preschool paraprofessional Eric Von Kohorn, who is the subject of two lawsuits against the town and schools alleging that he molested children in his care, was himself supposed to be a first reporter of suspected child abuse.

This was confirmed by Josh Howroyd, a spokesman for the DCF.

“The list of mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect (Connecticut General Statutes § 17a-101) does include ‘any person paid to care for a child in any public or private facility, child day care center, group day care home or family day care home licensed by the state,’” Howroyd said in an email to The Bulletin.

However, Howroyd said he could not discuss particulars of the Von Kohorn case, because the DCF has a policy of not discussing cases.

The town of Wilton and the Wilton Board of Education are facing two lawsuits from Wilton families. The most recent alleged that the former paraprofessional sexually exploited their son in 2013-14 when he was a preschooler at Miller-Driscoll School.

The first case that resulted in a lawsuit involved a girl. Both families are represented by Paul Slager of Stamford’s Silver Golub & Teitell LLP.